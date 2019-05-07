Violet Elizabeth Leo passed away in New Orleans on May 1st, 2019, at the age of 83. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis Salvadore Leo, her mother Velma Elizabeth Chaisson, and her father Gabriel Abel Chaisson. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia A. Leo and her son Louis Joseph Leo. Violet was a member of the East Jefferson Wellness Center and president of the Ella Dehonda parent student association. She was a member of the Jefferson Ladies Tennis Club. A visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 am. A Catholic Mass will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. in New Orleans at 1 pm on Thursday, May 9th, 2019. Burial will be private. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 9, 2019