Violet Louise D'Antonio Zito departed this life on February 24, 2019 at the age of 97. After 25 years of waiting, she rejoined her husband, John Zito. She also rejoined her daughter, Carol Zito Bazer, her grandson, Christopher Viloria and her parents, John D'Antonio and Louise D'Antonio Diliberto. She was a native of New Orleans and Kenner, LA where she was a homemaker and joined her husband in their plating business, "Zito's Touch-Up." She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Viloria (Anthony) and Violet Ducote (Brian); grandchildren: Bam Gressett (Andrew), Anthony Viloria Jr. (Bridget), Chan Lee (Young) and Michelle Ducote; great-grandchildren: Kathryn Lee, Kristine Lee, Alex Lee, Monica Viloria, Amanda Viloria and Andrew (Drew) Gressett. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1pm. A visitation will begin at 11am. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery No. 3. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to St. Philip Neri Church, 6500 Kawanee Ave, Metairie, LA 70003, in Violet's name. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019