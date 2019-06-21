The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
(985) 892-9222
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2260 W. 21st Avenue
Covington, LA 70433
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Friedt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Lucille Whitman "Vicki" Friedt


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Violet Lucille Whitman "Vicki" Friedt Obituary
Violet "Vicki" Lucille Whitman Friedt, of Covington, LA, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born on December 5, 1943 in San Bernadino, CA to the late Arthur and Margo (Davis) Whitman. Vicki is survived by her children Regina Friedt Beattie, Jeff Friedt (Faith) and Steve Friedt (Marilyn); her canine best friend Keisha; her grandchildren Kaitlin Nave, Darla Friedt Mack, and Jason Friedt; and her 6 great-grandchildren Lexi, Thomas, Haley, Kaiden, J.J., and Victoria. She was also the sister of Becky Whitman and Allen Tilden, as well as the aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Vicki is preceded in death by her beloved husband Ralph Friedt, Jr., her son Jay Frank Friedt, her grandson Joshua Friedt, and her brother Arthur "Artie" Whitman. Vicki loved her children, sewing, reading scripture, talking on the phone to friends and family, and watching her afternoon shows. Vicki was devout in her faith and was very passionate about her relationship with God. While she will be greatly missed by her loved ones, they find comfort in knowing she is home with her Savior. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W 21st Ave., Covington, LA 70433 on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM with visitation on Monday beginning at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow the services in Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery, Hammond, LA. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 24, 2019
