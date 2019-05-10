Virgie Mary Dufrene Brennan was born in Des Allemands, LA on March 2, 1928. A lifelong resident of Metairie, LA, she passed away at her home on May 9, 2019 at the age of 91. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Marie Brennan, her parents Leonce Toussaint Dufrene, and Addie Rosalie Chauvin Dufrene. She is preceded in death by her two brothers, Leonce Dufrene, Jr., and Roland Dufrene. Two sisters, Mary Dufrene, and Shirley Dufrene. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Lincoln David Brennan, Sr. her brother Leroy Dufrene, and her sister Margret D. Morgan. Her children would include, Ann B. Pineau, Carol B. Ricau (Patrick Ricau), Lincoln D. Brennan, Jr.(Kerrin Brennan). She is survived by 13 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. Virgie was a graduate in 1946 from Ursuline Academy. Virgie was a homemaker. She was an active member of the American Legion Hall 350 ladies auxiliary. Virgie was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Metairie where she attended perpetual adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and had a great devotion to the Rosary. Visitation is at 12:00PM on Wednesday, May 15th and a Funeral Mass will follow at 1:30PM at St. Francis Xavier Church 444 Metairie Rd. Metairie, La. A graveside service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Family members and friends are invited to the Elks Lodge 30 on 2215 Cleary Ave Metairie for a gathering. Online guestbook at www.greenwoodfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 10 to May 15, 2019