Virginia (Ginny, Vee, Ginger, Gin, Hey You) Lizbeth DeVille of Maurepas, LA left us June 2, 2019 at the age of 72; she now flies with the Angels. Ginny was loved by all she touched. Ginny was preceded in death by her mother and father Harold and Mary Lee Hoover DeVille, who called us all Hey You at some point, and her dear beloved friend Randolph Scott. Ginny is survived by her brother Barry DeVille, his wife Diane and his sons Chris DeVille and Kirk Maltese; her sister Lynn Whitehead, her husband Dick and their son Rick. Ginny began a career in banking but moved on to a career in cooking which was her passion. Her first job in cooking was Chef at Entergy Corp where she excelled with wonderfully creative meals for executives, visitors and dignitaries who were always delighted with her continental cuisine. She then went on to cook in and ultimately manage school kitchens in the Catholic Diocese system. Although her job with the Diocese was challenging, she found joy with the children and the new, very special friends she made there. Ginny was very ill for years, but, remained mobile and worked until she was 70. God has blessed Ginny and has chosen to bring her home. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family. May God renew her weary sole. The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for their kind and caring service to us all, but, especially Ginny. A private memorial will be held for family members. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 9 to June 10, 2019

