Virginia "Ginger" Hickman Wortmann, age 75, of Slidell and formerly of New Orleans, LA, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife and best friend of Arthur "Mickey" Wortmann, Jr. Mother of Arthur "Mickey" III (Deborah), Sheri Landry (Darrell), Catherine Lapeze (Russell), Kenneth (Terri). Grandmother to Virginia (Joseph), Darrell "Bubba", Amanda (Matthew), Russell "Rusty" (Elizabeth), Allison (Derek), Arthur "Mickey" IV, and Kenneth "Ken Joe" Great Grandmother to William, Catherine, Paige, Everleigh, and Thomas. Sister of Jack Hickman, Jr., Diane Helbach and Deborah Bissel. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Virginia "Chick" Hickman and Jack Hickman, Sr. and a daughter Holly Wortmann. A former resident of Venetian Isles, she was a member of St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church where she was actively involved in the Altar Society. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell, La. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 12:00 O'clock noon. Visitation at the church on Friday after 10:00 A.M. until funeral time. Donations to Notre Dame Hospice, preferred, in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary