Virginia Lynn Johnson, 62, passed away on May 4, 2019 at home in Slidell, Louisiana surrounded by her loving family. Virginia was a native of Panama City, Florida and has been a resident of Slidell for thirty years. She also resided in Indiana for two years following Hurricane Katrina. Virginia will be greatly missed by her husband Marty Johnson and children Jason Herrmann (Rita) and John Corter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anne Tetter and Raymond Strickland. Virginia is grandmother to Nathaniel Hermann, Matthew Herrmann, Christina Herrmann, and Carmen Corter. She is the sister of Gwen Ollero, Richard Hopson, Raymond Strickland, Kimberly Dunn, the late David Strickland, and the late Anita Guidry. Virginia loved to go to church, enjoyed painting ceramic figurines, and loved children. She found her calling when she became a CNA and cherished the time she spent with her family.

