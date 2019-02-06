|
Virginia "Ginny" Mazza Forte, a homemaker, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. She was 87. Ginny was born in New Orleans, raised her family in Chalmette before moving to Venetian Isles in New Orleans East. She was a graduate of Nichols High School. After school, she worked for D.H. Holmes department store before marrying her husband of 67 years. Early in life, she liked sewing and gardening. She was an excellent cook, a loving mother and wife. Later in life, she enjoyed trips to the casino. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Survivors include her husband, Salvador Forte; her son, Ronald Forte (Diane); two sisters, Rosalie Zoulek of Albuquerque, NM, and Rose Marie Tidwell of Baton Rouge; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A funeral will be held Tuesday, February 12, from 9-11 a.m. at Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, 75212 Lee Rd., Covington.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12, 2019