Carol Miano Elfer passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 81, surrounded by family. She was a native and lifelong resident of Garyville, LA. Carol was known for her loving nature and her ability to make everyone laugh and smile. Daughter of the late Willie and Edna Miano. She was the beloved wife of Nollie Elfer. Sister of Linda Miano and William"Jackie" Miano (Gwen). Mother of Christy E. Lowe (Tim), Cindy E. Loup (Mark), Randy Elfer, and Ritchie Elfer. Grandmother of Denise L. Carter (Mark), Daphne Roussel (Brian), Caleb Roussel (Nick), Brittany E. Keller (Lee), and Jena Elfer. Great-Grandmother of Trey, Layla, Aubrey, Tristan, Natalie, and Noah. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the Ochsner Cardiac Medical Intensive Care Unit for their loving care and assistance to her and her family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Millet-Guidry Funeral Home, 2806 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 9:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Peter Cemetery. To view or sign the online guest book, please visit www.milletguidry.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary