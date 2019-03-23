Philosopher, artist, humorist, and hellion, Virginia Richmond was born on December 2, 1941. Her father was Robert Randolph Richmond, Sr. and her Mother was Thelma Walsdorf Richmond. She married her beloved husband and best friend Dr. John Joseph Ernst, III on June 19, 1965. She treasured her house which she named Anthemion, she loved her family Virginia Verret de Marigny Ernst, John Ernst, IV, in addition to her brother and his family and her Walsdorf cousins in San Antonio TX. She was extremely generous and industrious funding causes to benefit the needy- both human and animal. She once bought a wolf pack when realized they were endangered. During her debut year she was a maid in Osiris, among others and Queen of Prophets of Persia. Professionally she was a Couturier with the label of VIRAN. She worked tirelessly for the Volunteers of America. She chaired the Bal de Printemps and created the first Preservation Resource Center House Tour. In addition, there was the first Juvenile Diabetes Celebrity Gala at Long Vue Gardens. She was a member of the Orleans Club, Les Causeries du Lundi, the Ladies Leukemia League and the New Orleans Lawn and Tennis Club. She attended Louise S. McGehee School, the University of London and Tulane University receiving a bachelor's degree. She Volunteered at Touro Infirmary. She helped create the Historic District Landmarks Commission and coined the phrase "Adaptive Abuse." She loved her friends as much as her Jewelry, her Great Danes and convertibles. She had a knack at telling jokes and her magnetic personality inspired all people around her. Her smile would light up a room like the sun. She had a passion for Conservative Government. Her husband and daughter would like to thank her caregivers at Touro, Ochsner Long Care Term Facility and Passages Hospice who gave her incredibly excellent care. With special thanks to Dr. Robert Marier, Dr. Catherine Wentoski, Kim Ernst, Lillian Samardzija Sister Mary Madonna Baudier MD. and John R. Dildy. She was beautiful at the last moment passing peacefully into heaven on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at St. Charles Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1545 State St, New Orleans, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 3 pm with public visitation beginning at 1:30 pm. To leave condolences and sign the Funeral Guest Book online, please visit In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arch Bishop Hannan Community Appeal or the s Project. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary