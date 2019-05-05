The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Ruth Langham Freeman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia Ruth Langham Freeman Obituary
Virginia Ruth Langham Freeman peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 77. Daughter of the late Johnston Langham, Sr. and Annie Brooks Langham. Loving and devoted mother of Debra Elaine Aucoin (Kermit), Duane Freeman, Cindy Freeman Wilson, Malcolm Freeman (Melissa) and the late Michael Freeman. Beloved Grandmother of Christy Douglas Vige, Carlos Douglas Jr., Brandon Freeman (Belinda), Bradley Freeman (Rayne) and Mark Freeman (Candice). Virginia is also survived by a host of Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. She is the sister of Daniel Langham (Brigetta), Gordon Langham (Shirley) and the late Elizabeth Brooks, Johnston Dewey Langham, Jr. and Charles Langham. Virginia was born in Evergreen, Alabama and resided in Belle Chasse, Louisiana. She was a very strong family oriented individual; family always came first to Virginia. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5PM until 8:30PM. Memorial Services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 7PM. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. The 23rd Psalm, verses 1 through 4 was Virginia's favorite: The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul; he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 5 to May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
Download Now