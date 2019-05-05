Virginia Ruth Langham Freeman peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 77. Daughter of the late Johnston Langham, Sr. and Annie Brooks Langham. Loving and devoted mother of Debra Elaine Aucoin (Kermit), Duane Freeman, Cindy Freeman Wilson, Malcolm Freeman (Melissa) and the late Michael Freeman. Beloved Grandmother of Christy Douglas Vige, Carlos Douglas Jr., Brandon Freeman (Belinda), Bradley Freeman (Rayne) and Mark Freeman (Candice). Virginia is also survived by a host of Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. She is the sister of Daniel Langham (Brigetta), Gordon Langham (Shirley) and the late Elizabeth Brooks, Johnston Dewey Langham, Jr. and Charles Langham. Virginia was born in Evergreen, Alabama and resided in Belle Chasse, Louisiana. She was a very strong family oriented individual; family always came first to Virginia. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5PM until 8:30PM. Memorial Services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday at 7PM. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. The 23rd Psalm, verses 1 through 4 was Virginia's favorite: The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul; he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 5 to May 9, 2019