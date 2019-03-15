The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Virginia Wilkes
Virginia Serigne Wilkes, age 94, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dennis John Wilkes. Mother of Claude Dennis Wilkes (the late Connie Eiermann Wilkes and the late Brenda Wilkes), David John Wilkes (Robin Boone Wilkes), Jeffrey Wilkes and the late Iris Lynn Wilkes Babin Landry and Debra Ann Wilkes. Daughter of the late Anthony Serigne and Josephine Campo Serigne. Sister of Gert Shaw, Fern Hoffman (Joe) and the late Sidney Serigne, Ralph Serigne, Anthony Serigne, Melvina Serigne Thompson and Ethel Serigne Belso. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Mrs. Wilkes was a retired school bus owner and operator for Jefferson Parish. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery, 2805 Bayou Road, St. Bernard, LA on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Catholic Charities in Mrs. Wilkes memory. The online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 20, 2019
