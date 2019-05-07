|
Virginia Webster Ursin, 85, died Sunday, May 5, 2019. Mrs. Ursin was a native of Spokane, Washington and lived in New Orleans for the past 67 years. A member of the Louisiana Organization of Porcelain Art, she held the position of President 1978-79 and was a very talented porcelain artist. Preceded in death by her husband Gerald Ursin, Sr. Survived by one son Gerald, Jr. (Karen), Four grandchildren, Melissa Aucoin (Brandon), Christina Schlaudecker (Richard), Gerald III, (Kayla), and Nicholas. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Ava Schlaudecker, Gerald IV, and Alexandra Aucoin. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 9 A.M. until 10 A.M. at St. Pius X Catholic Church 6666 Spanish Fort Blvd. A Mass will be celebrated at 10 A.M. with interment to follow in Lake Lawn Park. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL ST. NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119.Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 9, 2019