Virginia Winstead Smith, age 71, of Slidell, LA, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert L. Smith. Mother of Robert Craig Smith and Kellye Smith Palermo (Jeff). Daughter of the late Kade and Lydia Anderson Winstead. Sister of Ross A. Winstead, Jack K. Winstead, Phillip A. Winstead, Jean W. Brown and the late Billie Jo W. Chapman. Also survived by her grandchildren, Alyssa Smith, Brianna Smith, and Austin Smith and one great grandchild, Kylie Wilson. A native of Mendenhall, MS., a longtime resident of Slidell and member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Services at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Rev. Bob Heustess, officiating. Interment in FOREST LAWN CEMETERY. Visitation on Monday after 11:00 A.M. until funeral time. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2019