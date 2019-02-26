Vita Carnaggio Chenet went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 84. She was married for 42 years to the late Henry E. Chenet Jr. Daughter of the late Camille Carnaggio and Mary Perniciaro Carnaggio. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Caroline St. Pierre, and two brothers, Frank Carnaggio and Camille Carnaggio Jr. Vita is survived by her two beloved sons, Henry E. Chenet, III (Maria) and Wayne A. Chenet; her step-granddaughter, Jaclyn Sanchez; her step-great-grandson, Alexander Sanchez; her sisters-in-law: Mimi Bienvenu, Joyce Ingrassia, and Trudy Carnaggio; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her. Vita was born on June 5, 1934 and raised in Belmont, LA. She was a resident of Metairie, LA for the past 61 years. She was a graduate of Lutcher High School class of 1952. She was a registered nurse for 42 years graduating from Hotel Dieu School of Nursing in 1955. She loved helping others. She was a member of Faithful Word Assembly for 37 years and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior she loved and served so faithfully. The family would like to give special thanks for the wonderful and loving care of Vita to Vital Link Home Health and her nurse, Margaret, the staff at Heart of Hospice and her nurse, Jennifer, and her personal caregivers: Bri, Mimi, Wanda, and Nina who she loved very much. The family would like to thank her church family at Faithful Word Assembly for their love and prayers. She also wanted to express her personal thanks to all of her friends for their love and support during her illness. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with a service starting at noon followed by interment. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary