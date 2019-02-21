Vita Nuccio Celentano lost her courageous and hard-fought battle against cancer on February 20, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her family. Vita worked as a nurse at East Jefferson Hospital for 35 years, most of which was spent in the Blood Bank where she developed long-lasting friendships. She was a member of the First Seventh Day Adventist Church in Metairie and leaves behind an adoring and loving family. Beloved wife of Robert Celentano. Devoted daughter of the late Josephine Zappula Nuccio and Charles Nuccio. Cherished mother of Natalie Pusateri, Gina Webb (Danny) and Debbie Teachworth (Dan). Step-Mother of Bobby Celentano, Jr (Jessica) and Laurie Celentano. Proud and adoring Nana of Matthew (Jessica), Nicholas, Shelby, Nelson, Kaitlin, Trey, Josh, Rocco, Isaac and Max. Vita is also survived by many extended family members and friends whom she loved deeply. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral. Visitation at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Interment in Jefferson Memorial Gardens Cemetery, St. Rose. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary