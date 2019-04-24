The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Rhodes Funeral Home
3933 Washington Ave
New Orleans, LA 70125
Vivian Emma Richard, affectionately known as "Noonie" or "Viv" was born to the union of John Richard Sr. and Rose Rock Richard. She was called to rest on April 17, 2019 at Ferncrest Manor Living Center in New Orleans, LA. Beloved mother of Patricia, Dianne, Warren and Ricky Richard, and the late Rhonda and Stanley Richard. Sister of Joseph Richard, Sr. and the late John, August, Rose and Emelda Richard, Mildred R. Johnson and Beaulah R. Pride. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, a godchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 1904 Goodwill Drive, Violet, LA 70092. Reverend Clarence Riley Officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Interment: Merrick Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to share online condolences.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2019
