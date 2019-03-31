Vivian Mae Frier Brown passed away on Friday, March 29th, 2019 having lived a full life devoted to her family while always active in the community. She was predeceased by her husband, Lt. Col. Charles Sheffield "Sheffie" Brown, with whom she moved too many times to count during 23 years of Marine Corp service. Vivian was the epitome of a dedicated officer's wife able to have the boxes unpacked and curtains hung overnight so that each new location was a home and not just a house. Vivian was a devoted mom to her son, Goul "Brownie" Sheffield Brown, who predeceased her, and to her daughter, Belinda Brown Hazel. She was a doting grandmother to Amanda Hazel Dietz, husband Kevin, and their children Charlie, Madeleine, and soon to be born Thompson, and to grandson, Aubrey Sheffield Hazel, wife Charli, and their children Eli and Evie. Vivian was born January 16, 1925 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma. She is predeceased by her mother, Lolus Stark Frier, her father, Goul William Frier, older sister, Hazel Mercedes Day, and younger sister, Adela Lorene McKowen. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy (Mrs. Eldon) Brown and many nieces and nephews. Vivian graduated from LSU with degree in home economics and met Sheffie at her first teaching position at a school in his hometown. Vivian and Sheffie's last move was a transfer to the Naval Air Station in Belle Chasse, where they chose Plaquemines Parish to be their home for the rest of their lives. Among the organizations Vivian was involved in during her lifetime were the Officers Wives Club, Delta Delta Delta alumni chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, Belle Chasse Garden Club, Plaquemines Parish Historical Society, and was an active member of the Belle Chasse United Methodist Church. She enjoyed entertaining and gardening. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Belle Chasse United Methodist Church, 8375 Hwy 23, Belle Chasse, LA on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 1pm. Visitation will be held at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expwy., Harvey, LA on Tuesday morning from 9:30am until 12:30pm. Interment, Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary