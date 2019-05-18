The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Vurtonya Smith
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church
1738 L. B. Landry Blvd
New Orleans, LA
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church
1738 L. B. Landry Blvd
New Orleans, LA
Vurtonya LaShette Smith Obituary
Vurtonya LaShette Smith entered into eternal rest at West Jefferson Medical Center on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 47. She was a native of Natchez, MS and a lifelong resident of New Orleans, LA. Vurtonya was a graduate of Southern University at New Orleans, and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She was employed as a Social Worker at West Jefferson Medical Center. Loving mother of Tracey Smith and Eric Trosclair. Beloved daughter of Lenard and Joanne Smith. Granddaughter of the late Evangeline Smith, Monroe DeFrance, Clifton and Rose E. Jackson. Sister of Lenard Smith, Jr. and Claresa L. Smith Williams; also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Regular Baptist Church, St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church and all neighboring churches; Sorors of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; employees of West Jefferson Medical Center are invited to attend the Celebration of Life on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, 1738 L. B. Landry Blvd., New Orleans, LA on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Pastor Norman Francis, host pastor; Pastor T. A. Hodge, officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. until service time at the church. Interment: Will be Private. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 18 to May 20, 2019
