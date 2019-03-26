Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wade Van Gros. View Sign

Wade Van Gros passed away unexpectedly on March 22, 2019 at the age of 42. He was born on May 12, 1976 in New Orleans and was a resident of Slidell. He will be greatly missed by his mother, Brenda A. Ohlmeyer, his father, Howard V. Gros III, and stepmother Charlene B Gros. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his beloved daughter, Brooklyn P. Gros and loving sisters Marcia G. Heine and Christine G. Carney. He also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and a nephew. Wade enjoyed fishing at his family's camp in Lake Catherine and he was an auto body painter by trade. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service in the chapel of Audubon Funeral Home on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at 61101 Hwy 11 in Slidell. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to www.stjude.org/.

