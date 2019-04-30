Walburga Claire Stanley passes away on April 29, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born 3-20-21 in New Orleans, Louisiana where she lived until 2005 when she moved to Destin, Florida. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late Owen M. Stanley, Sr. She is the daughter of the late Joseph I. Fahrenholtz and Ada Rose Noonan Farenholtz. Mother of Owen M. Stanley Jr. (Sharon) and Erin Stanley Tusa. Grandmother of Mark A. Tusa, Melissa A. Tusa, and Tonya Stanley Moore. Great-Grandmother of Anthony M. Tusa, Brandon C. Fitzpatrick, and Nolyn Grace Moore. She is survived by her sister, Ada Mae Ingraffia, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was the 7th of 14 children: Deceased siblings - Joseph John, Francis Alvin, Sr., Clarence Melvin, Catherine Emelda LeComp, Francis Thomas (Mike), Cyril B, Gerald J., James I., Marynell, Meryle June, and Merlin. Walburga worked for the US Government in commodities and then at the VA Hospital in New Orleans. She loved her life, and it loved her back. She loved us, and we love her back, forever. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home and Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA ON Friday, May 3, 2019. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 or www.catholiccharities.net/donate. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019