On Thursday June 13, 2019 Wallace Craddock Sr., age 75 of Pearl River, LA went to be with our Lord surrounded by his loving family. He will be deeply missed. Wallace is survived by his loving wife Barbara Craddock, his children Wallace Craddock Jr. (Lynne), Kelly Craddock Kinler (Gill), and Mark Shelar, his sisters Doris Blackwell and Linda McMillan, grandchildren; Logan, Wallace III (Carissa), Aaron (Paige), Avery, Billy, Tracey, Jack IV, and Raven Osley, great grandchildren Evan, Payton, Dylan, Rayleigh, and Emmalyn, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Craddock is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Gladys Craddock. Graveside services will be held on Thursday June 20, 2019 at 5:30 pm at Austin Cemetery in Pearl River, LA. Williams Funeral Home 67525 Hwy 41 Pearl River, LA 70452 in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 17 to June 20, 2019