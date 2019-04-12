Services Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home 5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD New Orleans , LA 70124 (504) 486-6331 Resources More Obituaries for Walter Baudier Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Walter Joseph Baudier Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers Walter Joseph Baudier, Jr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 11, 2019 at the age of 74. A New Orleans native, Walter was born on January 22, 1945 to the late Walter Joseph Baudier, Sr. and Nina Frazier Baudier. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Alice Lee Carter Baudier; his daughter, Christine Baudier Wood; son, Walter "Beau" Joseph Baudier, III; and his grandchildren, George "Beau" Baudier Wood and Carter Elizabeth Wood. Walter started his career as a traveling salesman while pursuing his degrees in Economics (1973) and Civil Engineering (1980) from LSUNO. Walter founded Design Engineering Inc. in 1984 while also participating in the underwriting of multiple municipal bond issues for the Orleans Levee Board. Walter grew Design Engineering, Inc. to the business that it is today, a business that is most well-known for designing the only flood protection of a New Orleans outfall canal that withstood Hurricane Katrina without a breach. Walter was also proud of his company's work in developing and beautifying the New Orleans Lakefront area, including South Shore Harbor, Lakeshore Drive, the Mardi Gras Fountain, and the ongoing 5.2 mile rehabilitation of the Lake Pontchartrain seawall. Walter was able to fulfill a lifelong dream for development with his son by expanding his business interests into rehabilitating several award-winning historic downtown buildings. Walter strongly believed in the Jesuit mantra of being a "man for others", and was honored to serve nearly 20 years on the Board of Directors of Jesuit High School with Frs. Anthony McGinn, Raymond Fitzgerald, and most recently, Christopher Fronk. In particular, Walter was intimately involved in Jesuit High School's building and grounds projects, including John Ryan Stadium, the post-Katrina renovations of the school, and the newly drafted master plan for the administration building and pedestrian bridge. Walter was adventurous. In fact, he could never stay still. He loved water skiing and would often reminisce on his days of performing in water ski shows on the Marconi lagoon as a teenager with Wayne Ducote, his life-long friend. His love for water skiing evolved into a love for racing catamarans with his wife, power boating, fishing, and teaching countless numbers of friends and family to ski. Walter was also a member of Metairie Country Club, where he regularly played golf on Saturdays with the locally famous "Bohn Group" who nicknamed him "Slowdier" for his precision in carefully measuring and taking each shot. Walter was King of the Krewe of Hermes in 1996 and actively participated in the Krewe's Mardi Gras festivities and board membership. Walter was a member of Southern Yacht Club and also thoroughly enjoyed snow skiing and photography. Of all his accomplishments, Walter was most proud of his family. His love for his wife Alice Lee began at first sight and only grew deeper during their 50-plus years together. Despite a myriad of professional and civic commitments, Walter never missed one of his children's athletic events or an opportunity to help with homework. Walter was a major proponent of higher education and provided for his children, Beau and Christine, to graduate with advanced degrees from Stanford, Villanova, Duke, and Columbia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass held in the Chapel at Jesuit High School on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. until Mass. Interment in Metairie Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Walter's memory to Jesuit High School: https://www.jesuitnola.org/donate/minds-hearts-enlightened/make-a-gift/. To view and sign the family guestbook, please visit lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries