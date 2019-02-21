The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home
3827 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 482-2111
Walter Richard Jackson Jr.

Walter Richard Jackson Jr. Obituary
Walter Richard Jackson, Jr. 57, died February 13 2019 at his home. Preceded in death by his parents Walter and Frances Jackson. Survived by his son Walter Richard Jackson III, sister Betty Sue Allen (Ronald Joseph) and several cousins. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 AM until 11 AM with a funeral service following at 11 AM at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL ST. NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2019
