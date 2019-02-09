Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walton J. Eymard. View Sign

Walton J. Eymard peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the age of 90 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Beatrice Eymard. Son of the late Hugh J. Eymard Sr. and Berthelia E. Eymard Bruce. Stepson of the late Emile P. Bruce. Loving father of Connie E. Tifft (Bill), Jo-Ann M. Eymard (Rick) and the late Dee Ann E. Autin (survived by Roy "Magoo"). Grandfather of Jennifer Simmons (David), Billy Tifft, JoLynda Strandberg (Martin), Jessica Parrish (Corey), Marci Guilbeau, and Zeke Autin (Becky). Great-Grandfather of David Simmons, Finley Simmons, Justin Vining, JoElla Strandberg, Jacques Strandberg, Brianna Wilson and Jacorie Parrish. Great-Great-Grandfather of Jakai Wilson and Janae Wilson. Brother of the late Patsy Eymard, Roland Eymard, and Hugh Eymard Jr. Walton is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was born in Galliano, LA and a resident of Marrero for 48 years. He worked most his life on Tug Boats becoming Capitan/Port Capitan on many boats. His passion in life was traveling with his wife, Beatrice and Saturday nights in Tiger Stadium. Besides traveling, his most loving passion was spending time with his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the , P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or visit their website, www.heart.org ; or the , 2424 Edenborn Avenue, Metairie, LA 70001 or visit their website, in memory of Walton. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from 9AM until 11AM. A Funeral Mass will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11AM. Graveside Services will be at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Larose, LA on Wednesday at 2PM. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.

