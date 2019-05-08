Wanda Marie Green departed this life on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 61. Wanda was born on July 16, 1957 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Eva Mae Johnson and the late Monroe Green Sr. Granddaughter to the late Frank and Eunice Smith. Survived by her three sons whom she adored: Russell Green (NuNu), Dwayne Green (BooBoo), and Devin Green (Nudy). Three step-children: Latasha Faye Thompson, Cory Williams, and Joshua B. Williams. Grandmother of Dwayne Green Jr., and Devin Jordan. Sister of siblings: (her care-provider) Jacqueline Ann Chapman, Ernest Green, Walter Green, Anthony Green, the late Monroe Green Jr., and James Green. Sister-in-law, Cassandra Green and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers and members of My Redeemer Baptist Church are invited to attend a Funeral Service at D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave., N.O., LA. 70125 on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM. Pastor Derrick P. Beaulieu, Officiating. Interment: Resthaven Cemetery. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019