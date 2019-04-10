The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
Wanda Monique Westerfield entered into eternal rest at University Medical Center of on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 57. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Westwego, LA. Wanda was a graduate of L. B. Landry High School, and employed as a baker and caregiver. Loving mother of Wanika Westerfield, Alexis (Christopher) Johnson, and Paul Westerfield. Daughter of the late Louis and Helen Elouise Westerfield. Sister of James (Cheryl) Westerfield, Ricky (Tammy) Westerfield, Jimmy (Janice) Westerfield, Olivia Westerfield, and the late Dr. Louis (Gelounder) Westerfield, Joe Ann (Marvin) Davis, and Thesselonian Westerfield. Great aunt of the late Nikiayh Westwrefield; also survived by 5 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Watson Memorial Teaching Ministries and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Watson Memorial Teaching Ministries 1709 Casa Calvo St., New Orleans, LA on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Rev. Cory Watson, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m until service time at the above named church. Final viewing will be held from 11:00a.m.-12:00Noon on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at God Care Ministries, 328 Main Ave, De Kalb, MS. Interment: Smyrna Cemetery-Preston, MS. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. Assisted by Clark Funeral Home of Meridian, MS. To view and sign the guestbook, plesase go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019
