Wanda Murphy Wiggins Wolff


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wanda Murphy Wiggins Wolff Obituary
Wanda Murphy Wiggins Wolff, age 80, died peacefully at home in Kenner on March 10, 2019. Born on December 17, 1938, she is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Wolff; sister, Joyce Cutrer; children, Kathleen Wiggins Mapp (Charles Harris), and Glen Wiggins (Roxann); grandchildren, Starr Mapp Guillory, Kristy Mapp Clelland (Josh), Dana Mapp O'Bannon (late Jared), Jennifer Wiggins, and Amanda Martinez; and great-grandchildren, Sara Grace Duplessis, Haylie and Mylee Guillory, Gabe Clelland, and Logan Martinez; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Lillie Murphy; and siblings, Melvin Murphy and JoAnn Everett. Retired from Rite Aid, was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church (PCA) and was an avid Saints fan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Grace Presbyterian Church, 6129 W. Esplanade Ave., Metairie on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. followed by a worship service at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements by L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019
