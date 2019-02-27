On January 5, 1953, The Lord blessed the union of the late Paul and Naomi Rodney with a beautiful daughter, who they named Wanda. Born in New Orleans, LA, Wanda was educated in the private school system. At an early age, Wanda learned the value of literacy, education and hard work. She graduated from Xavier Preparatory High School in 1970 and Xavier University of Louisiana in 1974, where she became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Wanda was affectionate with everyone she met, especially friends, family and co-workers at the Office of Family Support from which she retired from in 2012. Cooking and hosting family gatherings were among her favorite pastimes. She especially enjoyed being with her family on holidays. Wanda Rodney Nocentelli was called home by her Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the age of 66. She was the beloved daughter of the late Paul and Naomi Rodney, the devoted wife of Michael Angelo Nocentelli, and the loving mother of David Peters (Lashanda Lagarde) and stepson Chaz Anderson. She was also the sister of Staci and Traci Rodney, Terri Thomas and the late Janice Rodney Jones (Michael Jones), and sister-in-law of Leo Nocentelli (Terry) and Roslyn Nocentelli Flot (Theodore). Wanda is also survived by two grandchildren Dejah Tanner and Selassie Peters, and nine step-grandchildren as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, friends, and extended family. Wanda was an avid reader and devout believer in the power of prayer, and she will be greatly missed by family and friends. Relatives, friends, doctors, classmates, and co-workers are invited to attend a Christian visitation and mass at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 2015 Louisiana Avenue, New Orleans, on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. with Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Private burial to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Treasure of Life, 315 E. Airline Highway, Gramercy, LA 70052. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary