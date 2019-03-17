Wanda S. McClung peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of 70 years to David W. McClung. Daughter of the late John Sims and Ruby Kuhn Sims. Loving mother of David W. McClung II (Pamela), Cathy M. Bernhard (Charles) and Daniel M. McClung (Mary). Beloved grandmother of Charles R. Bernhard III (Sonni), John W. Bernhard (Kelly), Kristin A. Otting (Rob) and Daniel McClung, Jr. (Sally). Sister of the late Mary Ann Milom (the late John), Betty Lou Batusic (Survived by Richard) and Martha Jane Penhale (the late Bill). Wanda is also survived by 6 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. She was born in West Virginia and was currently a resident of Luling, LA. Wanda was a successful Real Estate Agent in St. Charles Parish for 25 years. She was an avid tennis, golf and pickle ball player. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. The family would like to thank Wanda's caregivers, St. Catherine's Hospice and New Life Community Church Family for their special care, prayers and support. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at New Life Community Church, 134 Lakewood Drive, Luling, LA on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 9AM until 11AM. Funeral Services will be held at the church on Tuesday at 11AM. Interment will be in St. Charles Mausoleum, Luling, LA. MOTHE FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary