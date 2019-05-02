Wardell Joseph Batiste III departed this life at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 15. He was a native of New Orleans, LA, a former resident of Sulphur, LA and presently residing in Harvey, LA. Wardell was a student at Conquering Word Christian Academy. Loving son of Wardell J. Batiste II and Iesha S. Perkins. Beloved grandson of Ava Perkins, Andrea Batiste, Jerry Perkins Sr. and the late Wardell Batiste I. Great-grandson of the late Lawrence and Katherine Vedor. Brother of Tyrek Perkins, London May, Jalen May, and Briana May; also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Celebration of Life at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 230 MONROE ST. GRETNA, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Visitation will begin at 8:30a.m. until service time. Interment: New Hope Cemetery-Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019