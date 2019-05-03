|
Warren Anthony Plaisance passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Heritage Healthcare, Hammond. He was born in Algiers and was a lifelong resident of Westwego. Warren attended West Jeff High School and he was employed as an Operator for Westbank Metals. Son of the late Frank and Edith Sevin Plaisance. Brother of Wayne Plaisance and his wife Diane Plaisance. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Serenity Funeral Home, 20419 Hwy. 36, Covington, at 12:00 noon. Visitation at the funeral home beginning at 10:30 am. Interment immediately following at Holy Savior Cemetery, 612 Main St., Lockport, 3:30 pm.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 11, 2019