The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Home
20419 Hwy 36
Covington, LA 70433
985-875-1131
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Plaisance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Anthony Plaisance

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Warren Anthony Plaisance Obituary
Warren Anthony Plaisance passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Heritage Healthcare, Hammond. He was born in Algiers and was a lifelong resident of Westwego. Warren attended West Jeff High School and he was employed as an Operator for Westbank Metals. Son of the late Frank and Edith Sevin Plaisance. Brother of Wayne Plaisance and his wife Diane Plaisance. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Serenity Funeral Home, 20419 Hwy. 36, Covington, at 12:00 noon. Visitation at the funeral home beginning at 10:30 am. Interment immediately following at Holy Savior Cemetery, 612 Main St., Lockport, 3:30 pm.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Serenity Funeral Home
Download Now