Warren Howard Alonzo Backer passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the age of 89. Mr. Backer was a native and lifelong resident of New Orleans. He was a long-time parishioner of St. Pius X Catholic Church and was a Knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem where he served as Treasurer of the Southeastern Lieutenancy. He was a recipient of the Silver Palm of Jerusalem and was also awarded the Order of St. Louis by the Archdiocese of New Orleans. As a young man, Warren was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, where he was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Jesuit High School in 1946 and attended Tulane University. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and upon returning entered the Food Brokerage business. He was a founding partner of Backer-LeJeune Inc., Food Brokers and Warbac Sales Co., LLC, importers of Pickapeppa products. Mr. Backer was President of the New Orleans Food Brokers Association, and on the Board of Directors of Blue Runner Foods, Inc., Louisiana Wholesale Grocers Association, and the National Food Brokers Association. He also served on the Boards of AM South Bank, Whitney Bank of Jefferson, Jefferson Guaranty Bank, Lafayette Savings and Loan Association, and Regions Bank. He was active in numerous civic and philanthropic organizations, including Second Harvest Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul Society, and Lakeview Shepard Center. Warren was a member of several carnival organizations and social clubs, including the School of Design, the Semreh Club, Metairie Country Club, where he served on the Board of Directors, the Southern Yacht Club and the Pickwick Club. Preceded in death by his parents Leota Alonzo Backer and Albert Frederick Backer and 5 siblings, Leota Backer, Minola Backer, Leal Backer Hall, Albert Frederick Backer Jr. and Elvy Backer Bayard. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Smith Backer and three children, Karen Backer Dippel of Plano, Texas, Cheryl Backer Grevemberg (James) of New Orleans, and Warren H. A. Backer Jr. (David) of New Orleans. Four grandchildren, Eugenie Grevemberg Fromherz (Kurt), W. K. Connor Dippel (Lacey), W. D. Barrett Dippel (Jena), and K. C. Creighton Dippel, and 5 great-grandchildren. The family is indebted to Interim Hospice who provided loving and gentle care. Special thanks to Cynthia Scott, Gwendolyn LaFrance, LaShon LaFrance, and Katrina Kent who were always by his side. Visitation will be on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Jacob Schoen and Son Funeral Home, 3827 Canal Street. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Fr. Pat Williams, pastor of St. Pius X Church, at 1:30 p.m. in the J. Garic Schoen chapel, with private interment immediately following at the family tomb in Hope Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Vincent de Paul Ministry at St. Pius X Catholic Church and Jesuit High School.