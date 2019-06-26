The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Warren John Ferrand, Sr., D.D.S.

Warren John Ferrand, Sr., D.D.S.

Warren John Ferrand, Sr., D.D.S. Obituary
Warren John Ferrand, Sr., D.D.S, age 88, passed away peacefully at his home on June 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Warren was born on February 6, 1931, in New Orleans to Percy J. and Thelma Fitch Ferrand. Warren is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Yvonne Webre Ferrand. Father to Laura F. Brignac, Leonard Ferrand (Pamela), and the late Warren John Ferrand. "Pops" was the grandfather of Brian Ferrand Brignac (Maggie), Alex J. Ferrand, and Geoffrey E. Ferrand. Great-grandfather of John Warren Brignac. He is also survived by a brother, Percy J. Ferrand, and sisters, Thelma F. Gray, and Emma F. Haas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to his caregiver, Anna "Lupe" Alvarenga. A lifelong resident of Gretna, LA., Warren "Doc" served in the United States Army. He graduated from St. Aloysius High School and Loyola University New Orleans Dental School. He spent his career as a dentist in Gretna, LA for 62 years until his retirement in 2016. He will be dearly missed by all. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church, Algiers, LA on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11:30 A.M. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Visitation will be held at Church from 9:30 A.M. until Mass time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Sister Judiann and Sister Jeannette, Sisters of the Living Word. 233 B Slaughterhouse Road, Bunkie, LA 71322 or Masses at Immaculate Conception Jesuit Church preferred. Mothes Funeral Homes handled arrangements, to view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019
