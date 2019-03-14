Wayne Aundry Smith Sr. departed this life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age 66. He was a resident of Marrero, Louisianan and a graduate of Joseph S. Clark High School Class of 1971. He was a dedicated Supervisor Salesman for Bunny Bread for 42 years. Beloved son of the late Rudolph & Dorothy Smith Sr..Loving husband for 48yrs to Pamela Smith. Father of the late Wayne Smith Jr. and Shawn Smith Sr.; Grandfather of DeQues, Trenise, Saniya and Shawn Jr.; Great grandfather of DeQues Jr and Adeline. Brother of Joann Taylor (Joseph), Charles Smith (Gwen), Denise Jennings, Helen Lorick (Maxie), Cindy Collins (Keith), Wendy Wilson (Craig), Robin Hilbert (Barry) and the late Rudolph Smith Jr. (Melvina) and Ronald Smith. Brother-in-law of Embra Bridges (Johnnie), Charles Smith and Spellman Smith. Celebration of Life Services will be on Saturday, March 16th at 10:00am at Asbury United Methodist Church 2725 Ernest Street, Algiers, LA 70131. Rev. Clifton Conrad Sr.; Officiant. Visitation 8:00-9:45am. Interment Restlawn Cemetery, Avondale, LA
Murray Henderson Funeral Home
1209 Teche St
New Orleans, LA 70114
(504) 366-4597
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019