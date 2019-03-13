Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Crandle. View Sign

On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, Wayne Crandle (DOG), "OUR BROTHER" went home to be with the Lord. Born in New Orleans, LA on November 14, 1957 to Eddie & Susan Harris Crandle. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie & Susan Harris Crandle. Our Brother leaves to cherish his memories, his brothers, Bruce (Elaine) of Dallas, GA, Steven (Marita) Vernon of Houston, TX and Travis Crandle of North Carolina; his sisters, Pam McMillan, Sandra and Angela Crandle; 2 uncles, Charles Harris (Hazel) and Eddie Williams; 2 aunts, Ceola Barnes and Lilian Harris and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Also, to cherish his memories a devoted friend, Martha Scott and a dedicated friend, Jessie Wayne Thompson. Relatives, friends, employees, Pastors and members of Beacon Light International Baptist Cathedral, New Generation Fellowship and surrounding churches, Fresenius Kidney Care and Ochsner Medical Center are invited to attend His Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, March 16, 2019,10:00AM at Prayer Tower Church of God in Christ, 8708 Willow St., NOLA. Officiating, Elder Gerod K. Macon. Visitation 8:00AM until service. Interment Providence Memorial Park Cemetery. Jazz Secodline will follow service. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of: Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Celebrating Life" 1449 N. Claiborne Ave, New Orleans, LA 70116. 504-948-7447 Funeral Home Professional Funeral Services Inc

1449 N Claiborne Ave

New Orleans , LA 70116

