Wayne George Spalt, age 79, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019. He was born on July 17, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Norris Spalt and Mildred Durdil Spalt, his first wife, Janice Smith Spalt, sister, Norene Spalt Fisher, and brother, Jerry David Spalt. He is survived by his loving wife, Emily Toomer Spalt, a sister, Sandra Manchess (Joseph), sister-in-law, Sandy Landry and family, three sons, Gordon (Jane), Danny (Jocelyne), and Michael (Christine) Spalt, step-children, James Toomer, Jeanne Marie Russell (Paul), Josette Cachia (Peter), and Jeffery Toomer, the Spalt grandchildren, Hannah, Dagan, Josh, and Ryan, step-grandchildren, Kevin, Corey, Zachary, Phillip (Susan), and John, and great-grandchild, Roman, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Wayne served in the Air Force from 1956 – 1960. He worked as a technician at NCR for over 35 years. He enjoyed volunteering his time to numerous organizations in the community. He had a deep appreciation for the "good folks" at AA, especially his sponsor. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana on Saturday, March 9, 2019 with Visitation beginning from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm, the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Jefferson Memorial Gardens, 11316 River Road, St. Rose, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to Bridge House/Grace House. Messages of condolences can be left at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com.