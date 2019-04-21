Wayne Henry Phillpott, Sr. passed away on April 17, 2019 at the age of 66. He was born in New Orleans and was a resident of Kenner. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 44 years, Jayne Bierhorst Phillpott and three sons: Wayne, Jr. (Tricia), William (Christina) and Wesley Alex (Dana). He was the grandfather of Juliana, Jack, Annabelle, William, Wyatt and Abigail Phillpott. He also leaves behind his dearly loved niece, Lisa Yeager, as well as a host of other dearly loved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter A. Phillpott, Sr. and Josephine "Pheenie" Scardino Phillpott, his sister Gloria Phillpott Yeager and brother, Walter A. Phillpott, Jr. He was retired from the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board where he was employed for 38 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, "collecting", and being with his family and friends. He was a wonderful husband and father who loved his family deeply. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 2:00 p.m. Interment in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary