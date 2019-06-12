Wayne M Stevens passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 67. He was born in New Orleans and was a resident of Slidell. He was a graduate of John F Kennedy High School. Wayne worked in the ship building industry for many years. He began his career at Halter Marine and then went on to working along the river unloading ships. He later retired from Textron due to his illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Doris Stevens, and son, Christopher Stevens. He is survived by his wife, Sheila D Stevens; daughter, Cortney S Bos (Isaac); son, Corey Stevens; daughter, Chelsea S Robillard (Derek); grandchildren, Tyler, Lily, and Violet Bos, and Grace Stevens; brother, Mark Stevens (Debbie). The family will be holding a celebration of his life for friends and family at their home in Slidell on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 1-3pm. If anyone would like to attend please contact Sheila, at [email protected] . The family would like to express their thanks for the help and care given by Interim Hospice of Covington. ARRANGEMENTS BY JACOB SCHOEN & SON FUNERAL HOME 3827 CANAL STREET NEW ORLEANS, LA 70119. Condolences may be left at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary