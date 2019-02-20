Welton "Kick" Ursin a longtime resident of Kenner, La transitioned on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home at the age of 62. He was born on October 13, 1956. He is survived by his children, Catrina and Welton Russell, Christopher Hervey, Jason, Jessica and Jeremy Clark, 8 siblings, 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Oakland Baptist Church, 825 3rd Street, Kenner, La. Viewing begins at 9:00 AM followed by a celebration of life at 10:00 AM.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019