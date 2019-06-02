Wendy Elgiar Clesi, 50, passed away in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 1, 2019; a native of New Orleans and a resident of Mandeville, Louisiana. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Twickler, Sr., Mr. and Mrs. George Elgiar; and her father, George Elgiar. She is survived by her husband, Guy Alden Clesi; daughters, Caroline Alden Clesi and Alexandra Alden Clesi; her mother, Mrs. Carolyn Elgiar; siblings, Stephen George Elgiar, Cynthia Elgiar Allemand, Raymond Charles Elgiar, Peggy Elgiar Morrison; and several nieces and nephews. Wendy was a graduate of Mercy Academy and Charity School of Nursing. An accomplished medical professional, she was published in her field. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Graveside services will be private. Kindly consider a donation in Wendy's memory to the , www.cancer.orgThe family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 2 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary