More Obituaries for Wendy Parker
Wendy Marie Parker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wendy Marie Parker Obituary
Wendy Marie Parker entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Loving mother of Albert (Shawn) Toca and Christopher (Nicole)Toca; Daughter of the late Lawson and Gwendolyn Jackson Parker Sr.; Sister of Lawson Parker Jr., Michael Parker and Lori Parker. Also survived by six grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 beginning 11:00 a.m. at St. James Methodist Church, 1925 Ursulines Avenue, Rev. Joseph Tilly, pastor, officiating. Family visitation from 9:00 a.m. until hour of service. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 22, 2019
