Wendy Marie Parker entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Loving mother of Albert (Shawn) Toca and Christopher (Nicole)Toca; Daughter of the late Lawson and Gwendolyn Jackson Parker Sr.; Sister of Lawson Parker Jr., Michael Parker and Lori Parker. Also survived by six grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 beginning 11:00 a.m. at St. James Methodist Church, 1925 Ursulines Avenue, Rev. Joseph Tilly, pastor, officiating. Family visitation from 9:00 a.m. until hour of service. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 22, 2019