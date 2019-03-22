Whitney J. Pelltier ("John"), age 83, passed away on March 20, 2019, in Houston, Texas, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents Whitney J. Pelltier and Alma B. Pelltier, and his wife of 58 years, Carol G. Pelltier. Whitney loved the city of New Orleans and lived there most of his life until moving to Houston in 2009 to be near his daughter. He worked his entire career for the Chevron Corporation, and spent his free time organizing his stamp and doubloon collections. He was the father of Kathleen P. Brown (Troy), and grandchildren Daniel R. Jones, Robin J. Walters (Matthew), Adam D. Jones, Kathryn R. Jones and Savannah Brown; Allyson P. Florane (Michael), and grandchildren Kelly K. Florane and Eric M. Florane; and Richard T. Pelltier (Christa), and grandson Richie E. Benson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 3 p.m. Public visitation is from 1 p.m. until service time. Interment will take place at a later date. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary