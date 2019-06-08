The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
H.C. Alexander Funeral Home
821 Fourth St
Norco, LA 70079
(985) 764-6249
Wilbert J. Duhe "Duck" passed away on June 6, 2019 at the age of 81. He was the loving husband of 60 years to Beverly Robert Duhe. Father of Cheryl Felder (Gus), Tina Zeringue (Lannie) and Wilbert "Bert" Duhe Jr. (Sharon); grandfather of Justin, Joshua, Lane, Shea, Summer, Landon, Riley, Jake, and Jaci; great-grandfather of Emerson, Griffin, Elliot, Londyn, Rex, Greyson, Kennedy, Reese, Kole and Keller. Brother of Beverly "BB" Sutton. Wilbert is preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Aimee Richoux Duhe and his siblings, Lawrence "John" Duhe, Raymond "Joe" Duhe and Geraldine Vicknair. Wilbert enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, gardening, bird watching and even had strong interest in the weather and astronomy. He enjoyed watching NHRA Drag Racing. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Destrehan, LA on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 12:30 PM. Visitation will begin at 10 AM until mass time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the in memory of Wilbert. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 12, 2019
