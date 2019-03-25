The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
H.C. Alexander Funeral Home
821 Fourth St
Norco, LA 70079
(985) 764-6249
Wilbert Bergeron
Wilbert Joseph Bergeron Jr.

Wilbert Joseph Bergeron Jr. Obituary
Wilbert Joseph Bergeron, Jr. (Buster/Whirly Bird) a native of Norco, LA, was born June 23, 1945 in Thibodaux, LA and was born into eternal life on Friday, March 22, 2019 at his home in Amite, LA, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Janice Roussel Bergeron for 45 years. Loving father of John David Bergeron, Stacy B. Neuburger (Devin), Kim Salito (Vince) and Steven Rawlins (Marsha Wilson). Proud and loving PawPaw of Garith Horn (Leslie) and Rylie Neuburger. G-Paw of Taylor Horn. Son of the late W.J. "Lucky" and Earline Hill Bergeron. Brother of Juanita Lear Guedry, Glenna Jacob, Earline Brady (Rod), Ed Bergeron, Debra Hinchman (Paul), JoAnn Arcuri (Joey) and the late Ann Bourque (Irvin). Brother-in-law of Hazel Distafano, and the late Jimmie Lear, Sidney Guedry, Nelson Jacob, N.J. and Donald Roussel, Frances Trullet, Joan Melton and Audrey Angelo. Uncle and cousin to many. He was a Sergeant in the USAF, a proud Vietnam veteran, bravely serving our country from 8/27/65 to 8/26/71. He retired from Shell Oil, Norco in June 2006. Visitation on Thursday, 3/28 at Sacred Heart Church, 401 Spruce, Norco. 7:30-8:00am for family, 8:00-10:00am for public, Mass at 10:00. Interment at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Rd, Slidell, LA at 12:30pm. Full Military Funeral. He will be dearly missed by family and many friends. Please visit www.HCAlexander.com to express condolences.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019
