Wilbert Mitchell entered into eternal rest on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the age of 49. He leaves to cherish his memory loving wife Rochella T. Mitchell, her daughter Roshonda Williams; siblings Keith La Mothe, Darlene L. Mossey (Brian), Ruby L. La Beau (John), Wilbert La Mothe Jr., Patrice Mitchell (Brian), and Derek Mitchell (Jacinta). Wilbert is also survived by one godchild Dominique Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends. Employees of Southern Eagle Sales and Service, relatives, and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Charbonnet Family Services, 9200 I-10 Service Road, New Orleans, LA 70127, at 10:00 A.M. Visitation begins at 8:30 A.M. Interment, Resthaven Memorial Park, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online: www.charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504) 581-4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019