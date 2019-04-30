Wilbert Raymond Tregre, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, age 90. He was the son of the late Edna Faucheux and Arthur J. Tregre, Sr. Beloved husband of Carolyn (Pud) Mahady Tregre. Father of Hope T. Bonham(Dave) of Buford, GA, Jerry R. Tregre (Sheila Schexnayder) of Luling, LA., Gail T. Griffin (Calvin J Griffin, Jr.) of Amite, LA, Karl E. Tregre (Peggy Boudoin) of Luling, LA., Robert J. Tregre (Leliah Rodrigue) of DesAllemands, LA and the late Susan Marie T. Faucheux (Paul J. Faucheux, Sr.) Brother of Roy Tregre of Gonzales, LA, Arthur J. Tregre, Jr of Pattison, MS, Early Ann T Hrncir of Katy, TX, the late Lester Tregre, the late Hazel T. Haydel and the late Percy Tregre. Survived by grandchildren; Adam Griffin (Ashley), Matthew Griffin (Jennifer), Callie Griffin, Mandy Vanderbrook (Scott), Joshua Tregre (Orie), Trudy DiMarco(Cody), Ryan Tregre (Tyra), Jonathan Tregre (Robyn), Lauren Deroche (Timmy), Blake Tregre, Taylor Tregre, Heidi Ortego (Ronald Jr. "Rocky"), Paul Faucheux, Jr. (Laura), Shawn Naquin (Liza), Dustin Naquin (Kelly), Susan Naquin, John Paul Bonham (Charlynn), Jason Bonham (Trina) and Devin Bonham (Heather). Also survived by 27 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Former husband of the late Hilda Keller Tregre. Wilbert was a life-long resident of St. Charles Parish. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, 1 Rectory Lane on River Road in Hahnville on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Visitation will begin at 8:30 AM, Mass will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at St. Charles Mausoleum on Paul Maillard Rd in Luling, LA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a in memory of Wilbert. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.HCAlexander.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019