Wilbert Tapp Sr. passed away on Saturday April 6, 2019 at the age of 71. Beloved son of the late Willie Tapp, Sr. and Earline Stephens Tapp. Mr. Tapp was preceded in death by his two sons Derrick and Floyd Tapp Sr., and brother Willie Tapp Jr. He was the father of Wilbert Tapp Jr. (Aleata), Timothy Tapp (Kenyatta) and Calvionte Russell. He was the brother of Alfred, Carey (MaryAnn), Bruce (Sheena) and Lois Tapp. He is also survived by his grandchildren Tresura' Tapp, Jewellz Tapp, Bryshane' Tapp, Timothy Tapp, Jr., Temoine Tapp, Terron Tapp, Floyd Tapp Jr., Jory Tapp, Wilbeion Trask, Daniel Alexander, four great grandchildren, a god daughter Michelle Davis and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers and members of Pilgrim Baptist Church, also employees of Tip Tapp Builders are invited to attend a funeral at Pilgrim Baptist Church 2114 Rev. Richard Wilson Drive, Kenner, LA. On Monday April 15, 2019 at 11:00am. Visitation will begin at 10:00am. with Reverend Dr. Mitchell J. Stevens, Sr. Pastor. Interment Providence Memorial Park and Mausoleum. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home. 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019