Wilbur (Will) Jude Sentilles, born February 26, 1933, a native of New Orleans, completed his life's journey on June 2, 2019 at age of 86 after a 17-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. On that day, he began his eternal life of peace and happiness without worries or pain with God in heaven. He is now in the company of his father, Edward Anthony and mother, Louise Perret Sentilles and three brothers Edward Jr. (Miriam), Clayton Sr. (Mary Alice) and Merlyn Sr. (Rose Mary). Paternal grandparents Jules Leon and Marie L. Perret Sentilles, maternal grandparents George (Pappy) and Emily Leefe Perret, and his great-aunt Maria (Aya) Perret Adam were also there to greet him. He will be greatly missed by his bride of 62 years, Jacquelyn Brown Sentilles and their 3 children Stephen J. (Mindy), Michael J. (Nora) and Jeannine Sentilles-Thiele (Billy). He will also be missed by his grandchildren Amanda Nicole (Shaun) Kerns, Tiffany Marie (Simon) Locke and Jessica Louise (Jared) Williams, Michelle Marie, Julian Michael, Joseph Michael, Kevin Michael and his step-grandchildren Scarlett Thiele and Brett Thiele. Will has 4 great-granddaughters who will miss the pleasure of his company. They are Anna Elizabeth and Addison Nicole Kerns and Juliet Louise and Josie Lynn Williams. Additionally, he leaves behind his brother, J.T. (Joey) and 17 nieces and nephews. Will attended St. Leo the Great grammar school and St. Aloysius High School. Upon graduation, he left to become a brother of the Sacred Heart, and attended Spring Hill College. It didn't take long for him to decide that wasn't for him. He then went to work for Western Electric. Will was drafted for the Korean conflict, stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, until his return home in December of 1954. He used his G-I bill to go to Soule Business College. Upon graduation, he went to work for Upton Printing, advancing to treasurer. Once established, he married his one & only, Jackie. Will continued his education by correspondence, received his accounting certificate, and went to work for Hartmann Aley and Mounier. Wilbur and his brother, Merlyn, bought two ice cream trucks. Together, they sold ice cream and more from the 9th Ward to Delacroix on evenings and weekends to provide for their young families … and had a blast doing it! Also, during this time, Wilbur was heavily recruited by H & R Block to work in satellite branch development where he subsequently opened 27 franchises across the states of Louisiana and Mississippi. After 30 years of service, Wilbur purchased two of the H & R Block Mississippi branches (Natchez and Picayune) as well as opening a printing shop in Chalmette, La. He sold and retired in 2008. Family was everything and always came first, behind his faith. Being with family and friends made him happier than anything else. St. Francis Cabrini Church & School … especially participating in the haunted house, Oak Park Playground Football Coach, CYO girls volleyball coach, member of the Over the Mountain Athletic Club (OTMAC), Brother Martin Parents Club (president two years), a riding member of the Krewe of Pontchartrain, founder of the Rag Open Golf Tournament held at Millbrook Country Club, and Captain Will who taught and pulled countless numbers of kids skiing for years at Hide Away Lake are some of Will's most favorite times in his life, to name a few. He was a devout Catholic and honest & hard working man that played even harder! Wilbur, Will, Big Will, Silver, Sir Lancelot, Captain Will, Uncle, Paw Paw, Dad … You were a good man who led by example. You will be sadly missed, greatly celebrated, and forever in our hearts. Thanks for the memories! The Sentilles family extends immense gratitude to the long-term loving care and dignity that was given to our loved one in his time of need by his team of doctors, home health nurses, hospice, and his daily caretakers: Pam Rivera, Robey Vogler, and Karen Emerson. We definitely were not in this fight alone! Our family participates annually in Walk to End Alzheimers. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Will's name so we can help find a cure to end this horrible disease. Services will be held at St. Angela Merici church on Saturday, June 8th. Viewing scheduled for 12pm with 2pm Mass to follow. Burial ceremony will follow at St. Louis Cemetery No.3, 3421 Esplanade Ave, New Orleans.