Wilfred Basile departed this life on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 85. Devoted husband of Nellie Harris Basile; son of the late Samuel Basile and Enola Charles Basile; father of Donna and Cathy; step father of Winfred Bassett; brother of Eula Basile, Georgia Gaines, Samuel Basile, Michael, Joseph and Charles Basile, the late Angnes Littleton, Delores Basile and Eldora Basile. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, pastor, officers and members of Second Zion Baptist Church and Ora Vista Baptist Church are invited to attend a Memorial Service at D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment: Private. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, New Orleans, LA. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 10, 2019
